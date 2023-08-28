Arizona Cardinals release Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals released presumed starting quarterback Colt McCoy Monday.

TEMPE (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals released quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday. McCoy had been the presumed week one starter with Kyler Murray still on the PUP list and unavailable until for at least four games.

McCoy spent the spring, training camp and preseason as the Cardinals first team quarterback.

This leaves the Cardinals with rookie Clayton Tune and the newly acquired Joshua Dobbs in their quarterback room. Tune, a fifth round pick out of Houston, completed 9 of 12 passes for 85 yards in the Cardinals' final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dobbs was acquired via a trade with the Cleveland Browns in return for a 2024 5th round draft pick. In two games last season for the Tennessee Titans Dobbs threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 58.8% of his passes.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon says he has a plan in place to determine a starter, but will not announce it prior to week one.

"I think it's a competitive advantage for us going to Washington," Gannon said Monday. "But we'll know who the starter is."

The Cardinals will kick off their 2023 campaign on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.