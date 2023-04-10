Diamondbacks run past Dodgers in opening home series

Arizona faced Los Angeles eight times in first 10 games, winning five.

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It wasn't the outcome the Montiel family from Yuma was hoping for on Saturday night at Chase Field.

"It was magnificent, wonderful," Michael Montiel said. "Even though our Dodgers lost, it was still a great experience."

D.J., Shantal, Michael and Amani Montiel at Chase Field Saturday night

Michael along with his daughters Shantel and Amani and son D.J. were in attendance hoping to watch a Dodger win. Their odds were looking good after Los Angeles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. That add changed after the Diamondbacks score one run in the bottom of the first inning and foUr more in the second, highlighted by homeruns from Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte. Arizona never look back, rolling to a 12-8 victory.

Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo from Saturday night. Photos courtesy Ernesto Campuzano

"First inning was amazing," Amani said.

"The homerun, highlight of the game," Shantal said.

"My father was a real diehard Diamondbacks fan," Michael said. "So there's a little piece of that imbedded in me, so, for him and the rest of my family."

Even though the Dodgers lost and the Diamondbacks would go on to win the series, the Montiel's say the overall experience at the ballpark was fantastic.

"We’ve got a fun team this year and we want to match that with the feeling in the stadium," Diamondbacks senior VP of content and communications Jaci Brown said. "We have a lot of new food items, over 30 new items. As you know we have a balanced schedule this year so we have seven new versus dogs."

Besides the food, Brown adds that more is being done to enhance how fans watch the game.

"We have the terrace that is open, it’s a premium seating area for people who want tv, with a little bit of a view of the game," Brown said. "Also this year at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, it’s terrace seating, we can book tickets outside the restaurant and watch the game with your friends out on Chase Field."

View of Chase Field from the outfield from Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers located in left field

Brown adds another addition to the gameday feel is a local DJ booth.

"We’ve also added a DJ booth to the stadium, it's the first time ever," Brown said. "It's the Casamigos DJ booth and you’ll see and hear more music. Really trying to uplift music and engagement, we've got s fun team this year."

So far it's a match made in heaven as the Diamondbacks won the home opening series against the Dodgers three games to one. Arizona outscored L.A. 31 to 22 and find themselves tied at the top of the National League West Division with 6-4 record.

The Diamondbacks will look to add to that total tonight when they host Milwaukee for a three game series.