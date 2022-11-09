Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 6:55 PM

Cain Velasquez released on $1 million bond

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail earlier today for the first time since his arrest eight months ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cain Velasquez was granted $1 million bail on Tuesday. Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges in Santa Clara County. He is being accused of chasing down Harry Goularte Jr., in his vehicle and shooting at him. Velasquez said in a civil lawsuit that Goularte molested Velasquez's 4-year-old son.

The 40 year old Velasquez had been in jail since February 28th and pleaded not guilty in August. It is still not known when the next trial will be held.

Article Topic Follows: Regional Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content