2024 Prep Football Previews: Yuma Criminals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Criminals crave the sweet taste of recent success from 2022 and under the leadership of Yuma High alum.

Second year head coach Armando Mosqueda believes this team has all the tools to get the job done.

"Honestly we're just trying to get this culture built. As soon as you establish the culture and the kids buy in, then the kind of results speak for themself," says Mosqueda.

Coach Mosqueda says he understands what it means to be a criminal and is proud to be the one leading this team.

"Just means you gotta be tougher than all hell and things aren't gonna go your way but you gotta deal with adversity and come up on top no matter what," Mosqueda says.

Juaquin Perez, senior linebacker (LB), kicker, and wide receiver (WR), says the coaches are very serious about staying on top of their game.

"They discipline us so much. Even on the field and off the field for classes too. If we don't get our grades up or talking back to teachers, they will give us discipline no matter what," says Perez.

Perez says it's been great playing for coach Mosqueda and he sees the improvement in himself.

"Since freshman year I've developed a lot. I was probably like 220 pounds and right now I'm at least 200. I'm built, I'm strong, I'm fast. I have everything I need for football. So everything's great for me," Perez says. "This has helped me mentally a lot."

Coach Mosqueda says he has players on this team who are willing to step up and lead by example.

"They show us what it means to be a leader, what it means to be a student athlete, and just overall do the right things. They keep our team morale up," explains Mosqueda.

Two of those players are junior center and defensive tackle David Argomaniz and senior WR/LB Chemar Winton Morales, each saying they're doing their part.

"Oh, I bring the energy. I bring the excitement. I bring the physicality," Argomaniz says.

"Definitely building a better bond and coaching up the little guys, like the younger classmen and making sure that they feel welcome on our team," says Morales.

Argomaniz says he's ready to put into play what they've been practicing.

"We've entered some new offensive plays, new defensive scheme and yeah I really like it. I feel like we really are ready," says Argomaniz. "I feel like we can win a lot more games than two last year, get in the win column."

There's an added tool in coach Mosqueda's arsenal, his brother.

Senior WR/LB Andrew Mosqueda says being on the field together builds a different type of chemistry.

"I already know what he's thinking like in some types of ways. We already have a tight bond. He knows he can be straight up with me and be however strict he needs to be," Andrew Mosqueda says.

Coach Mosqueda says it was a little difficult at first but it's an awesome thing to see and be a part of.

"I will say me and my younger brothers, we did help him become kind of the stud he is today because we beat him up a little bit and that made him into a kid that's tougher than all nails and it does help," Mosqueda continues. "But it is awesome seeing him grow from a boy to a man, watching him in the classroom, in the community, and on the football field."

Coach Mosqueda says their main goal this season is to grow and enhance their game every week.

"At the end of the day, we're going to do whatever we can within our power and we're just gonna improve, win some games along the way, and show some other teams what Criminal football means," coach Mosqueda emphasizes.

The Criminals hope to get a win on the road against the Tempe Buffalos Sept. 5.