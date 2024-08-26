2024 Prep Football Previews: Cibola Raiders

With a new head coach, the Raiders are looking for improvement this season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s been a rough couple of years for the Cibola Raiders football program, but with a new head coach this season, the team is looking forward to improvement.

The gold and black return with their former assistant coach Caleb Gillispie now leading the pack.

Coach Gillispie has been on the Raiders sidelines for four years but decided to take it up a notch and accept the head coach position.

"One of the big draws of staying on the program and taking the head coaching gig was all the athletes we have here and then the thing that really pushed it over and made it an easy choice for me is the staff that we have," Gillispie says.

Gillispie says it's important for him to look back on previous seasons to learn what worked and what didn't.

He spoke with former coaches Steven Fritz and Kasey Koepplin to pick their brain.

"It's key to learn some of the great things they did and some of the things we can improve upon. That's the best way to get things done."

And Gillispie has already set the tone for this season.

"One of the big things that I'm trying to do is reestablish and reinvigorate the tradition and history of the Cibola program," Gillispie continues.

He feels the unsuccessful past two seasons were due to coaches trying to figure out where they needed to get the program.

"One of the big things is we have a great student body here, we have some really great athletes. The biggest thing like I mentioned is getting back to some of the roots and the tradition we do. Really making sure that these athletes understand that this is their program and that they gotta buy in. The more that we can put it in their hands to step up, whether it's the leadership side, the athletic side," Gillispie says.

Senior wide receiver (WR) and defensive back (DB), Devin Burris already sees the changes making a difference.

"Well, first of all, all the plays have been changed. What's it called, everyone is coming together. I feel like everyone being out here, it's not how it was last year. We're all building a brotherhood here and we're all having fun while it lasts," Burris says.

Senior quarterback Ian Brown says with Gillispie's quarterback (QB) background from playing at Peoria High School, the Raiders are in good hands.

"When I first started playing quarterback, I would always go to him asking for advice. He was always great," Brown states.

Brown says it's been choppy the past two years but he'll steer his team in the right direction.

"I'm always trying to lead the pack I guess," Brown continues.

Ivan Barron Jr. playing WR and cornerback says having Gillispie as his senior year coach is a blessing and opportunity.

"On the field, I see him helping the guys understand plays whether it's lineman, the receivers learning their routes and then off the field, he's always checking on us mentally, emotionally, physically if we're good," Barron Jr. explains.

Barron Jr. believes in his team and says as long as they have the confidence and courage, they can reach success.

"I mean it's gonna take a lot of us to get more in the win column but it's not impossible. It's very very doable," Barron Jr. says.

Coach Gillispie plans to hit the ground running and says staying persistent and consistent is key.

He says the boys are hungry and success will be measured by taking it one game at a time.

Overall, the opportunity is one Gillispie is more than thankful for.

"I'm not from Yuma so being able to come here and establish some really good bonds and friendships with some of the coaching staff has made it a really good place that I wanna stay," Gillispie mentions.

The Raiders hope to start out the season with a win at home on Aug. 30 against the Dobson Mustangs.