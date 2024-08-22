Prep Football Previews: Imperial Tigers

The Imperial Tigers feel this could be their year to get back on top of the Imperial Valley League and the San Diego Section.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley League in recent years has run through Central and Brawley, but the Imperial Tigers feel that this could be their year to break through and claim a league and CIF championship.

"We took it to the chin when people said that the Imperial Valley only matters about Brawley and Central that is bulletin board material," senior quarterback Jayden Ayala said. "We are going to go out there and make a stand. We are going to go out there and prove a point that Brawley and Central aren't the only teams out here and we are going to do what we gotta do."

The excitement surrounding this Tiger team starts with the maturation of their senior quarterback, who is primed for a big year.

"[Jayden] had all the skills and he had all the tools," Imperial head coach David Shaw said. "He just needed to mature and I've seen him mature in the offseason and these first few weeks of practice in being a leader."

"Being a leader out here, in school and outside I've really stepped up this year," Ayala said. "I'm finding more lanes in the pocket and stepping up to throw and not forcing things. I definitely increased my speed this year, so I can take off every now and again."

Ayala has numerous weapons at his disposal starting with a stable of horses in the backfield who will provide Imperial with a balanced offensive attack.

"Rashad [Robinson] is really fast," senior running back and linebacker JJ Jimenez said. "Me and [Jerrell] Walker are the big dudes who come in and lay the hammer. So, the mix of all those will really get us to the next level."

Defensively, the Tigers will lean on an experienced linebacker unit and a stout defensive line.

"Me, Darian [Romo], and Danny [Esquivez] are really solid linebackers and I think that is what is going to carry us," Jimenez said. "We aren't going to let any runs through"

"The strength is our linebacker core," Shaw said. "Those three linebackers are back and we are super excited about that as well as the d-line. We rotate through our d-line so I'm not going to call any of them starters because we rotate them throughout the game."

lmperial's quest for the league and CIF titles kicks off on Friday when they welcome West Hills to Shimamoto Simpson Stadium.