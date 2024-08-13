Prep Football Previews: Brawley Wildcats

Lawrence Landy takes over at Brawley after nearly two decades as an assistant.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After years of roaming the sidelines as an assistant coach for the Brawley Wildcats, Lawrence Landy has been handed the reigns to the program as the new head coach. Landy is determined to bring the Wildcats back being to the premiere program in the Imperial Valley.

"Its a very humbling experience," Landy said. "This community has a long history of good football. So, I am feeling that weight on my shoulders. It's my job to carry on what my predecessors have done."

Landy has completely revamped the program starting with the practice schedule.

"I feel like we are more organized this year. We're way more efficient with our time," senior quarterback Matt Gutierrez said. "People want to come to practice now and its a good environment to be around."

The Wildcats offense will be led by senior quarterback Matt Gutierrez, who has taken positives strides on and off the field.

"I'm just going to be more of a running threat," Gutierrez said. "Last season I feel like teams knew I was gonna pass most of the time. Now I can beat them on the ground and in the air."

"The biggest change I see in Matt this year is in the way he is leading the football team from a much more positive influence," Landy said.

Brawley also brings back a veteran offensive line, which will be the key to unlocking the Wildcats' explosive weapons.

"Its going to help us a lot," senior offensive lineman Joe Lopez said. "We are going to be better than last time. Last year we were new, this year we are going to be better and a lot stronger."

Last season Gutierrez and wide receiver Brandon Porras broke out as one of the best aerial duos in the San Diego Section. That connection has been built off of countless hours of work.

"We try to go every week to go out to Soto [park] and put in extra work on the routes and on the timing," Porras said.

Brawley has now lost back to back Bell Games against their arch rival Central Spartans, so the Wildcats are more motivated than ever to get back on top of the Imperial Valley and San Diego Section.

"In this valley its Michigan Ohio St and we understand that," Landy said. "We don't talk about it but we all know its there. We know we are expected to win that game as a staff."

"Its very motivating," Gutierrez said. "As a team that's our goal to win the Bell Game and then a CIF Championship right after that."

Brawley will open up the 2024 season at home against Palm Desert on August 23rd.