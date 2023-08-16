Prep Football preview: Holtville Vikings

The Vikings see moving to CIF Division 5AA as an opportunity to stock the school trophy case with some hardware

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - Holtville Vikings head coach Jason Turner is very optimistic about his team heading in to the 2023 season.

"I’m looking for a lot more team chemistry this year with this junior class," Turner said. "They’ve been playing together since they were little kids. Its just one of those cycles we’re in and I think this is the year where we can peak."

The junior class Turner is speaking of is now his incoming senior class. The group has a lot of talent but not much varsity experience.

"Our JV had a great season last year," Turner said. "I know varsity and JV are different but they are coming up with confidence."

Some players that enter the season with both playing experience and confidence include senior runningback Griffin Garcia.

"We’ve been playing Pop Warner together since third grade so we have a lot of great chemistry," Garcia said. "I've been looking forward to this for a long time. I'm excited to start my senior year.

The two time defending CIF section leading tackler Fermin Velarde also returns for the Vikings.

"I just hope we really do good, I want to win and that’s what I’m here for." Velarde said. " Honestly, I'm looking forward to just playing with my team and hitting people on a Friday night with my family over there in the stands."

Besides having the players this season, the Vikings also feel they'll be on a more even playing field. The Vikings are one of eight teams in the CIF's newly formed Division 5AA.

"They take the smallest eight schools and create a six team playoff bracket," Turner said. "We’re made for that at this point. Enrollment of 520 kids, it fits well. In the overall five division there are schools with 2500 kids."

We want to have a shot at putting something in the bank Jason Turner

Last season the Vikings started 3-0 before losing five of their final six game and finishing 4-6.

"I envision a more favorable outcome because of the schedule we had last year," Turner said. "I know we have a lot of the same teams on the schedule this year. Last year four or five of those teams had the best runs they’ve had in years."

Turner says he reminds his players that what happened in the past, doesn't always translate to the future.

"That’s what I need to remind our kids of, hey listen, not only did we lose but those teams really beat us," Turner said. "They were actually really good. Imperial had one of their best runs in years, Palo Verde was off the charts. We played Mission Bay, Calexico was undefeated when we played them, we can go on and on. So, nothing to be ashamed about."

In year's past Holtville has been known as a running team. This year Turner says his Vikings opening up the offense by passing more.

The Vikings open their season on the road this Friday when they travel on the Evan Hewes Highway to El Centro for a showdown against the Southwest Eagles, a team they've defeated that last two seasons.