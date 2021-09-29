Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao calls it a career
Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history
AP NEWS - ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday via a social media video, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced he's retiring from the sport. In the video he thanked the world, and especially his fellow filipinos, for supporting him.
He is currently a senator in the Philippines and is running for President. The retirement comes three months before Pacquiao turns 43 years old.
