Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao calls it a career

AP NEWS - ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday via a social media video, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced he's retiring from the sport. In the video he thanked the world, and especially his fellow filipinos, for supporting him.

https://twitter.com/MannyPacquiao/status/1443063035627651078

Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history.

He is currently a senator in the Philippines and is running for President. The retirement comes three months before Pacquiao turns 43 years old.