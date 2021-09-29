Skip to Content
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao calls it a career

Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history

AP NEWS - ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday via a social media video, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced he's retiring from the sport. In the video he thanked the world, and especially his fellow filipinos, for supporting him.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history.

He is currently a senator in the Philippines and is running for President. The retirement comes three months before Pacquiao turns 43 years old.

