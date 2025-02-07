The 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo: A Weekend of Western Thrills and Tradition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has officially kicked off, bringing together rodeo enthusiasts and fans from all corners of the country to celebrate the spirit of the West. With excitement buzzing in the air and tickets selling out fast, this year’s event promises to be one of the most memorable in the rodeo's long history.

Fans have traveled from far and wide to witness the thrilling competitions that make up this iconic event. Rylee Cox, the Teen Queen of this year’s rodeo, shared that the crowd is expected to be particularly diverse. "We do have a lot of winter visitors this year. I actually saw a ticket map that shows a little thermal camera, and there’s people all the way from Alaska who have bought tickets to come out and see our rodeo, which is always fun," Cox said.

While the rodeo features intense competitions like bull riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling, it’s not just about the action in the arena. The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo offers something for everyone. Cox explained, "It’s always fun to try new things and get to experience it at different levels, but it’s also really fun to see the contestants that come in and see how well they perform." Whether you’re an experienced rodeo fan or a first-time visitor, the event creates a unique atmosphere where both participants and spectators can enjoy the heart-pumping excitement of western sports, alongside family-friendly events that bring people together.

The event has already proven to be a major success, with VIP tickets selling out for all three days. Briana Hix, the Queen Rider of this year’s rodeo, mentioned that the energy was high from the very beginning. "Today is just the kick-off to try to get the crowd going, and we’ve already sold out all of our VIP tickets for all three days, so it’s looking like a great weekend ahead," Hix said. And with so many eager fans attending, it’s no surprise that the atmosphere is electric and ready for an unforgettable celebration.

A special highlight this year is the inclusion of live music that enhances the rodeo’s already vibrant atmosphere. The Old Time Fiddlers, a group with a long history at the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, are back to share their melodies with attendees. "This is my fifth time. Sometimes I just don’t come because they have plenty of people to play, but it’s a lot of fun and good camaraderie among the group, so... and we’d like to see the people dance when we’re playing. That makes it fun," said Helene Geer, the President of the Old Time Fiddlers.

From thrilling bull riding to lively musical performances and a deep sense of community, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is shaping up to be a weekend full of excitement and tradition. And with plenty more events still to come, there's no shortage of activities for attendees to enjoy.

So, if you’re looking for a weekend packed with high-energy action, music, and western charm, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is the place to be.