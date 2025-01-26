Yuma Fight League hosts fifth event, showcasing local talent and action-packed fights

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League (YFL) kicked off its fifth event on Saturday, bringing excitement to Paradise Casino with a thrilling showcase of MMA, boxing, and grappling.

From youth bouts to professional fights, the event featured a wide range of talent, all under the spotlight in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Yuma's very own UFC fighter, Kelvin Gastelum, is the driving force behind the league. His mission: To provide local talent a platform to shine and build their careers in combat sports.

Gastelum, who's no stranger to the big stage, shared his excitement about the event's future.

"YFL 6 is coming up in April. We want to do at least four to five events per year to give these guys a platform. Our next event will probably be sanctioned with professional fights," Gastelum said.

Saturday's event delivered some fierce competition, with fighters showing off their skills and determination. As the YFL grows, it’s clear that the league is building momentum. With plans for even more events in the works, the future of the Yuma Fight League is looking bright.

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, head to Yuma Fight League's Facebook page.