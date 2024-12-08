Crane Middle School Hosts Cougar Classic Basketball Tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This past weekend, the Crane Middle School Cougar Classic tipped off, bringing together some of the best young basketball talent in the area for a two-day tournament. Teams from Crane’s 7th and 8th-grade squads, Centennial Middle School, Castle Dome Middle School, Fourth Avenue Junior High, Woodard Junior High, and Yuma Lutheran School competed in the event.

The action was intense throughout the tournament. Centennial Middle School advanced to the championship game after defeating Castle Dome and then dominating St. Francis with a 53-28 victory. On the other side of the bracket, Yuma Lutheran earned their spot in the final by defeating Woodard Junior High and narrowly beating Crane’s 8th-grade team in a competitive 40-33 matchup.

Crane 8th-grade coach Joey Bejoit explained why this tournament holds special meaning for the players and the community. "It’s been really good over the years. I use this for a fundraiser—I’m not one to send the kids out to sell stuff. I think this is better. The kids get experience; we pay refs real money. It’s possibly a little expensive with the entry fee, but I think it’s worth it. We usually have full teams, no problems."

The Cougar Classic continues to be a valuable opportunity for young athletes to gain experience while also supporting youth sports through fundraising.

Crane Middle School is planning to host a girls' basketball tournament later this winter.