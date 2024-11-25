Yuma’s Erick Gutierrez Battles to Split Draw in Mexicali

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma’s own Erick Gutierrez, widely recognized as "Panterita," stepped into the ring Saturday night in Mexicali, taking on Mexico’s Miguel Angel Nieblas in an electrifying matchup featured on the Guerra Zanfer El Regreso card.

The 20-year-old, representing Yuma Fight Academy, showcased his resilience and skill throughout the eight-round bout held at Plaza Calafia. Both fighters delivered powerful performances, keeping the crowd on edge with their exchanges. In the end, the match resulted in a split draw, leaving neither fighter able to claim victory but earning mutual respect for their efforts in the ring.

Fighting at 112 pounds, Gutierrez is quickly establishing himself as a rising star in the professional boxing world. Known for his speed and technique, the young boxer has become a symbol of pride for Yuma, carrying the hopes of his hometown fans each time he steps into the ring.

Stay tuned to see how "Panterita" continues to leave his mark on the boxing world, representing Yuma with heart and determination.