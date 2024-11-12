Yuma Fight League to host YFL 4

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League continues to provide a platform for local aspiring athletes.

The league will be hosting its fourth fight night event this weekend.

Combat athletes from across Arizona and California will compete in sports like jiu-jitsu, boxing, and mixed martial arts.

The action-packed event will be broken into two parts, one will showcase kids and the other for adults.

The Director of the event, and former professional fighter, Chance Farrar shares why these events can make such a difference for local athletes looking to take it to the next level.

"It's no secret that Yuma is a fighting town. We've had some of the best fighters in the world come out of Yuma, Arizona… I believe without these lower level shows that nothing is going to catapult them to those levels without these opportunities," says Farrar.

The event will take place on Saturday at Paradise Casino with youth matches beginning at noon and the adults beginning at 6 pm.

For presale tickets, click here.