Bad Apple Boxing: Transforming Local Fighters and Building Stronger Futures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bad Apple Boxing in Yuma isn’t just about punches and uppercuts. For fighters, it’s about overcoming obstacles both inside and outside the ring. With a focus on personal growth, discipline, and perseverance, the gym led by former professional fighter Tyler Bialecki is reshaping the landscape of local boxing—and it’s changing lives.

“We’re changing everyone’s game in Arizona,” says Bialecki. “I believe we’re stepping up everyone’s game in town.”

Bad Apple Boxing offers more than just traditional boxing training. It’s a program built around developing life skills like self-discipline, confidence, and leadership. Bialecki uses his years of experience to mentor young athletes and teach them valuable lessons that extend far beyond the gym.

“It means the world to me to be here for the kids every day,” says Bialecki. “Getting them off the streets, showing them that hard work and dedication pays off—that’s the goal.”

For many of these young fighters, boxing has become more than just a sport. It’s a lifeline. Through Bialecki’s mentorship, these young athletes are learning how to deal with adversity, both in the ring and in their personal lives.

One of Bialecki’s athletes, Jose Martinez, credits the program for keeping him on the right track. “Tyler’s been in the game for a while. He knows what he’s talking about. Not only is he a great coach, but he’s a great person with great morals. He’s respectful and responsible—a great man.”

The program is making waves across Yuma, and Bialecki’s vision for Bad Apple Boxing continues to grow. He plans to expand the program to reach even more young athletes, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in combat sports and in life.

Bialecki’s wife and business partner, Liz Bialecki, describes Bad Apple Boxing as something the community has needed for a long time. "Yuma County has a huge combat sport community, but what we’ve been lacking are the resources," she says. "Bad Apple is different because we’re not just about the professional athlete; we also have the management side, the exposure, and the marketing. That’s why a lot of athletes leave Yuma—they don’t have the resources to pursue combat sports as a long-term career."

As Bad Apple Boxing continues to grow, Bialecki’s team is showing that sports can be a powerful tool for personal development. The young fighters at Bad Apple aren’t just learning how to fight—they’re learning how to fight for their future.