Yuma Catholic Athletes Host Softball Clinic for Special Olympics Team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On a sunny Saturday morning, Yuma Catholic High School athletes united to give back to the community by hosting a special softball clinic for local Special Olympics athletes. This event aimed to inspire participants and foster connections within the community.

Among the volunteers was Yuma Catholic senior Jace French, whose personal connection to the event was evident. Jace attended the clinic to support his sister, who participates in the Special Olympics. He expressed his admiration for the athletes, stating, “Some people like to put barriers on them, but when you watch them, they’re a lot better than you actually think—and some of them, they’re actually better than you.”

Yuma Catholic's Assistant Football Coach and Softball Head Coach Jerred Lackey also praised the event. He noted, “Our kids like to volunteer, they like to help out, and they really jump when you give them a chance.” This sentiment reflects the school’s commitment to community service and the positive impact it has on both volunteers and participants.The clinic was a day full of fun, showcasing the importance of community engagement and the power of breaking down barriers. It served as a reminder that through collaboration and support, everyone can thrive.