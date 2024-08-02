Exceptional Community Hospital offering free sports physicals for local student-athletes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Exceptional Community Hospital (ECH) is offering free sports physicals for local student-athletes.

The hospital says healthcare remains a barrier for many families which can impede their ability to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.

They add that providing free sports physicals is a step toward removing this barrier and improving the health and well-being of our community’s youth.

Elizabeth Brown, a Registered Nurse at ECH, tells us "They'll just check all the systems and make sure everything is where it needs to be. If there is any hesitation then they'll have them follow up with primary care or another specialist to make sure they're cleared for sports,".

Lisa Bruzeel, the Community & Marketing Liaison at ECH, adds "To our athletes, have a great, wonderful, and successful year. Study hard, play hard!".

The program will run through September 13th.

To schedule an appointment, click here.