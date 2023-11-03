CUHSD Football coach selected as Coach of the Week

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Union High School District (CUHSD) announced Varsity Football Coach David Rookie Peña has been selected as the Coach of the Week for the Los Angeles Chargers Coach of the Week Program.

He was chosen for Week 10 of the Los Angeles Chargers San Diego County High School Coach of the Week program.

CUHSD said the recognition highlights Coach Peña’s outstanding leadership, dedication, and success in guiding the Central Spartans to a remarkable season.

Coach Peña was hired as the head varsity football coach in 2017 and has shown dedication and commitment during his time.

CUHSD said under Coach Peña's leadership, the team has achieved great success.

Such as this season, the Spartans secured the Imperial Valley League (IVL) title, won the city championship, and claimed victory in the 80th Bell Game against the Brawley Wildcats.

CUHSD said the Spartans also qualified for the 2023 CIF playoffs.

Coach Peña and other coaches will be honored during the halftime of the Los Angeles Chargers’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26.

The Coach of the Week program acknowledges coaches who have made significant contributions to their teams and communities, said CUHSD.

“This is one common goal, and this recognition is a testament to our community, our coaching staff, and our players," said Coach Peña.

“We are immensely proud of Coach Peña’s selection as the Los Angeles Chargers Coach of the Week. His dedication, passion, and leadership have not only resulted in an exceptional football program but have also instilled values of teamwork, perseverance, and community spirit in our student-athletes,” said Craig Lyon, Principal of Central Union High School.