Kofa shuts out Yuma

Lady Kings soccer delivers on a 5-goal performance

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Kofa girls soccer team is riding a 2-match winning streak going into their rivalry showdown against the Yuma Lady Criminals.

The winless Lady Crims would try to land an epic upset in the only match they get against Kofa this season.

The upset wouldn't transpire.

Even though Yuma would keep the match scoreless through most of the 1st half, through numerous saves made by goalkeeper Assyria Pacheco, Kofa would find a way to break through thanks to a late half goal by Dayana Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would finish with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, teammates Melissa Esquivel, Roselin Ramirez and Tawny Felix also made goal contributions in Kofa's 5-0 win.

