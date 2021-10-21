Spartans stomp into IVL title game

Central hands Southwest a 42-0 drubbing in the City Championship game in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Once again the Imperial League title will come down to Central and Brawley. After starting their season 1-4, the Central Spartans have won four games in a row including the El Centro "City Championship" on Thursday night 42-0 against Southwest. Central and Brawley remain as the lone undefeated teams in IVL play, both sporting a 3-0 league record. Next Friday's "Bell Game" will be held in Brawley. Spartans won the last three IVL titles and the last four "Bell Games". Catch complete highlights during Friday Night's Varsity Blitz at 10:20 p.m.