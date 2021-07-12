Kline ready to play

Local Sports

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - One of the greatest prep football student athletes to come out of the Desert Southwest seeks to make a huge impact on the collegiate stage this Fall.

Former Brawley Wildcat Casey Kline is "battle tested" in more ways than one.

Already established in the Boise State football program out of the Mountain West Conference in the NCAA Division 1 football ranks, the redshirt sophomore is poised to compete for a starting spot on the Broncos linebacking corp.

The challenges he's faced in already playing through the COVID-19 pandemic last Fall, he's all the more ready to get back to preparing for the coming Fall season.

News 11 Sports recently caught up with Kline, who gives his own emphasis to the pride he has being from Brawley and how he wants to help other locals get to the next level.



"People know how big of a deal is to me being from here. I talked about this place all the time, you know. I loved it. And this year, my sack celebration is gonna, I'm gonna throw up the 'B' for Brawley, so it'll be fun to kind of let everyone know like where I'm from. I tried to make it a point up at school, you know, work hard work as hard as I can. So when other athletes who down here you know have potential, that coaches don't shy away from coming down here and checking out the guys that we have. So, I take it as a responsibility. We're trying to make it a pattern to have Imperial Valley guys, even Yuma County guys get noticed past high school." Casey Kline - Boise State linebacker

This Fall, Kline will be under head coach Andy Avilos and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson.

Both coaches were key to Kline's recruitment to Boise State.



