Yuma Catholic Girls’ Soccer Season Ends in Playoff Loss

PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic girls' soccer team fought hard but saw their season come to an end Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Northwest Christian in the playoffs. The Shamrocks managed to stay within striking distance through the first half, trailing just 1-0 at the break. But as they pushed for an equalizer late in the game, the Crusaders took advantage of counterattacks, scoring twice in the final minutes to secure the win.

The loss continues a tough streak for Yuma Catholic against Northwest Christian, marking the sixth consecutive time the Shamrocks have fallen to the Crusaders. With the defeat, YC wraps up the season with an 11-7 record.

Meanwhile, Northwest Christian continues its postseason run, now 14-3 on the year. They will travel to face Benjamin Franklin on Wednesday, looking to slow down a team riding a 14-game winning streak.

As for Yuma Catholic, while their season has come to a close, the team put together a strong campaign and will look to build on their success next year.