Yuma Catholic Boys Soccer advances to 3A State Semis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic’s boys’ soccer team dominated Bourgade Catholic 5-1 in the second round of the AIA 3A playoffs, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Shamrocks took control early, with Gean Lagarda and Hector Soto leading the attack. Lagarda netted a hat trick, while Soto added two goals of his own. Yuma Catholic entered halftime with a commanding 4-0 lead after Lagarda converted a penalty kick following a foul in the box.

Bourgade Catholic managed to get on the scoreboard early in the second half, thanks to a deep strike from David Vasquez, but Yuma Catholic’s defense held firm to seal the victory.

The Shamrocks will now face Valley Christian in the semifinals on Thursday at home. If they win, they will advance to the championship on February 18 against the winner of Gilbert Christian vs. Catalina.