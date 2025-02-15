SOMERTON WRESTLING QUALIFIES 12 FOR STATE TOURNAMENT

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Toros wrestling program continues to make history. Despite being comprised solely of freshmen and sophomores, the team finished second at sectionals and qualified 12 wrestlers for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Championships.

The qualifiers include:

Boys: Jayden Preston, Dylan Anderson, Kenny Garcia, Diego Felix, Josiah Limones, Jesus Valenzuela, Andres Centeno, Jesiah Carpio, Peter Rivas.

Girls: Naylani Valdez, Briella Reynoso, Sarahi Pena.

This marks a significant achievement for the young program, as they continue to establish themselves as a force in Arizona high school wrestling.

The AIA State Championships will take place later this month, where the Toros will look to bring home individual and team honors.