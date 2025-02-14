A Coaching Legend: Rhett Stallworth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rhett Stallworth is among the most accomplished high school football coaches the state of Arizona has ever seen.

Stallworth won three state championships in 16 years as the head coach of Yuma Catholic, the school where he now serves as president. But after the 2024 season, Stallworth announced he would be stepping down as head coach.

In an exclusive interview, Stallworth sits down with Chas Messman to reflect on his legendary career.

The pair discuss everything from coaching his sons to why hard coaching works.