San Luis soccer cruises in playoff opener

San Luis's strong first half sends the Sidewinders into the round of 16.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Greenway Demons 4-1 in the first round of the AIA Open Division playoffs.

No. 4 San Luis advances to the round of 16. No. 29 Greenway is eliminated from the Open Division.

San Luis scored four goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half to lead 4-0 going into the break. Greenway drew one back in the second half, but San Luis was able to cruise to 4-1 victory.

"It was a good game," San Luis head coach Victor Rojas said. "We had really good 20 minutes in the first half and I think the players were a little bit more relaxed after that."

San Luis has fallen in the 6A state championship game in the previous two seasons. This is the first division of the AIA having an open division for soccer.

"If we want to win, we have to win against the best and that's what we expect to do. The nexrt game, the level increases. We need to [play better], the second half is not gonna be enough."

San Luis will host No. 13 Ironwood on Friday in the Round of 16.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

