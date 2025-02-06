Brawley duo signs letters of intent

Two Brawley standouts sign their letters of intent to continue their baseball and softball careers in college.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Rane Reeves and Isabella Yescas signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.

Reeves will play baseball at Arizona Christian University.

Last season, Reeves hit .298 for Brawley with 10 extra base hits. In 11 games on the mound, Reeves had a 2.98 ERA.

"Yeah it was it was a great experience," Reeves said. "I honestly didn't expect that many people to be here today. The support really means a lot, you know they've been there for me since I was a little kid. I don't know if people know that was my girlfriend that I was signing with, and it's really cool to share that together."

Yescas signed to play softball at Cal State San Marcos.

In 2024, Yescas set the Brawley record for single season hits with 51 and Wednesday was a special moment for the senior.

"It really hit me," Yescas said. "I was crying so much. A ll my hard work has really paid off and to see other people talk so great about me and my friends and family be here to support me, really just, it was one of the greatest moments."

Reeves plans to study business management and Yescas is looking to become a teacher.