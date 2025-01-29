Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic soccer cruises on senior night

Published 11:48 PM

Yuma Catholic boys and girls soccer both crush Coolidge on senior night.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gean Lagarda scored five goals to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 9-0 victory over the Coolidge Bears at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Wednesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 8-3. Coolidge drops to 3-7.

In the first half, Lagarda scored five of the seven Shamrock goals. Hector Soto and goal keeper Juan Olmos also got on the scoresheet as YC led 7-0 at the break. In the second half, Van Winburn and Diego Pompa scored to make it 9-0.

In the girls match, Yuma Catholic smoked Coolidge 13-0. The Shamrocks led 11-0 at halftime. In the second half, Mya McDaniel and Maya Daniel scored to make it 13. YC would win by mercy rule.

Both squads will be play at Odyssey Institute on Friday.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

