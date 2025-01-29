Yuma Catholic soccer cruises on senior night

Yuma Catholic boys and girls soccer both crush Coolidge on senior night.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gean Lagarda scored five goals to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 9-0 victory over the Coolidge Bears at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Wednesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 8-3. Coolidge drops to 3-7.

In the first half, Lagarda scored five of the seven Shamrock goals. Hector Soto and goal keeper Juan Olmos also got on the scoresheet as YC led 7-0 at the break. In the second half, Van Winburn and Diego Pompa scored to make it 9-0.

In the girls match, Yuma Catholic smoked Coolidge 13-0. The Shamrocks led 11-0 at halftime. In the second half, Mya McDaniel and Maya Daniel scored to make it 13. YC would win by mercy rule.

Both squads will be play at Odyssey Institute on Friday.