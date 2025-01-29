San Luis soccer upsets top ranked team in Arizona with a late winner

San Luis knocks off Sunnyside in a thriller between two championship aspiring squads.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Luis Garcia scored a header in the 79th minute to lead the San Luis Sidewinders to a 2-1 victory over the Sunnyside Blue Devils on Tuesday.

No. 11 San Luis moves to 9-1. No. 1 Sunnyside falls to 8-1.

At halftime the game was tied 0-0. Early in the second half, San Luis earned a penalty kick. Garcia stepped up and scored to give San Luis the 1-0 lead. In the 75th minute, the referee pointed to the spot once again this time in favor of Sunnyside. Angel Pulido slotted the PK and tied the game at 1-1. Then with just over a minute to go, Alanh Canez sent a free kick into the box and Garcia headed the ball into the back of the net to win the match for San Luis.

"It was really nice because we played hard the whole game," Garcia said. "It was a cardiac game, but having the chance and a teammate that always puts it in the box I knew it was going in today. He put it right on my head."

With the playoffs fast approaching, San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas loved the fight his team showed in playoff type atmosphere.

"This is what we expect to see later on in the season and it's a great challenge for us," Rojas said. "It was amazing to see their attitude at the end. They didn't put their heads down. They kept it up and they went for the goal."

San Luis goal keeper Nelson Berrelleza made 12 saves, tying the single-game school record.

On Thursday, San Luis will host Kofa in their second to last match of the regular season.