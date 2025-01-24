Yuma Criminals Girls Basketball Dominate Tempe Buffalos, 47-29

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Criminals (7-4) welcomed the 3-10 Tempe Buffalos to town on Friday night, looking to improve to 8-4 on the season. It didn’t take long for the Crims to assert their dominance, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in a convincing 47-29 victory.

Yuma wasted no time getting started, with Naveah Hawkins starting the fast break after a steal. She fired a pass to the high post, where Angie Rosales made a quick dish to Tyleigh Jim on the right wing, and Jim buried the three-pointer to give Yuma an early 3-0 lead.

The Crims continued their offensive barrage, and once again, it was Rosales making plays. This time, she found Jim in the corner, who drained another three-pointer, extending Yuma’s lead to 6-0.

The Criminals were not just effective on offense—they were suffocating on defense as well. Bonnie Amador made a key steal, leading to a fast break opportunity where Hawkins drove hard to the basket, finishing with a strong right-hand layup and drawing the foul for an and-1. Yuma was in complete control early, showing their ability to score in transition and get stops on the defensive end.

Tempe, struggling to find their rhythm, finally got on the board midway through the first half. After a skirmish for an offensive rebound, Kiara Montez-Woods delivered a nice pass to Solei Velez, who finished for two, giving the Buffalos their first points of the game. But despite the occasional spark, the Buffalos had little answer for Yuma’s all-around game.

Yuma’s defensive pressure continued to overwhelm Tempe. Later in the game, Legend Redmond made a steal and took it all the way to the basket for an and-1 finish, putting the game out of reach for good.

The Criminals dominated from start to finish, rolling to a 47-29 win. The victory moves Yuma to 8-4 on the season, while Tempe remains at 3-11.