Gila Ridge Boys Basketball Dominates Kofa in 75-33 Victory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a matchup between two teams with just one win on the season, Gila Ridge came out firing on all cylinders, leaving Kofa in the dust with a 75-33 blowout victory on Friday night.

Before tip-off, it was a special night for the Kofa Kings, as they celebrated their 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. The honorees, former Kings athletes, were recognized in a pre-game ceremony that set the tone for the weekend’s festivities. But the excitement soon shifted to the court, where both teams were hungry for their second win of the season.

The game began with Kofa showcasing some defensive intensity. On the very first possession, the Kings blocked a shot attempt by Steven Navas at the rim and corralled the rebound, signaling a solid start. However, that momentum would be short-lived.

Gila Ridge wasted no time taking control of the game, as they exploded offensively in the first quarter. The Hawks’ crisp ball movement and sharp shooting set the tone early. A perfect drive-and-kick play found Emilio Sabori open for a three-pointer, which he drilled to put Gila Ridge on top. The Hawks didn’t slow down, adding more three-pointers to their tally as freshman Metric Drennan nailed one from deep, showcasing the depth of their shooting.

The Kings struggled to respond, falling behind 18-0 before finally getting on the board with a nice floater from Mark Mercado to make it 18-2. However, the Hawks’ offensive explosion didn’t stop there. Another smooth possession of ball movement found Michael Hayes in the corner, where he drilled a three-pointer to extend the Gila Ridge lead even further.

As the game progressed, Gila Ridge continued to pile on the points. Hayes was especially on fire from beyond the arc, hitting multiple threes to push the lead to insurmountable heights. The Hawks’ dominance on both ends of the court left Kofa with little room to respond, as they struggled to find any rhythm.

In the end, it was a complete rout, with Gila Ridge securing a dominant 75-33 victory. The Hawks improved to 2-11 on the season, while Kofa remains at 1-12, still searching for a way to turn their season around.