San Luis soccer routs Gila Ridge

San Luis dominates Gila Ridge at home.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Gila Ridge Hawks 5-0 at the Snake Pit on Wednesday.

San Luis moves to 7-1. Gila Ridge falls to 2-5.

In the fifth minute, Gila Ridge scored an own goal to give San Luis the early lead. Shortly after, Luis Garcia doubled the Sidewinder's advantage. Then right before the half, Erick Ascencio scored to make it 3-0. San Luis added two more goals in the second half to finish with the 5-0 victory.

On Friday San Luis will play at Cibola. Gila Ridge will face Kofa.