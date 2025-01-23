Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Luis soccer routs Gila Ridge

By
New
Published 12:46 AM

San Luis dominates Gila Ridge at home.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Gila Ridge Hawks 5-0 at the Snake Pit on Wednesday.

San Luis moves to 7-1. Gila Ridge falls to 2-5.

In the fifth minute, Gila Ridge scored an own goal to give San Luis the early lead. Shortly after, Luis Garcia doubled the Sidewinder's advantage. Then right before the half, Erick Ascencio scored to make it 3-0. San Luis added two more goals in the second half to finish with the 5-0 victory.

On Friday San Luis will play at Cibola. Gila Ridge will face Kofa.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content