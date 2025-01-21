Yuma Catholic’s final appeal denied, will play 5A next season

Yuma Catholic's AIA appeal has been denied, so the Shamrocks will be moved up to 5A.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's final appeal to the AIA to remain in 4A for football has been denied. So, the Shamrocks will be elevated to 5A for the upcoming football season.

Yuma Catholic spent the previous three seasons in 4A with their best season, 2023, ending with a defeat to Canyon Del Oro in the state championship game. The Shamrocks compete at the 3A level for every other sport. With only 517 students, Yuma Catholic will join Notre Dame Prep as the only schools in 5A with less than 1500 students enrolled.

Vernon Davis will take over for legendary Shamrocks coach Rhett Stallworth this upcoming season and lead the program going forward.