Local wrestlers compete at the Flowing Wells Invitational

Published 11:44 PM

Wrestlers from local high schools compete at the Flowing Wells Invitational.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Numerous wrestlers from local high schools competed at the Flowing Wells Invitational.

Here are results from local athletes who placed:

Boys 113 lbs 2nd place - Cannon Farrar, Gila Ridge

120 lbs 5th place - Kenneth Garcia, Somerton

126 lbs 6th place - Diego Felix also from somerton finished 6th

132 lbs 3rd place - David Elias, Kofa

138 lbs 4th place - Jose Moreno, Kofa

144 lbs 5th place - David Cavazos, Kofa

Girls 100 lbs 2nd place - Kennedy Farrar, Gila Ridge

114 lbs Champion - Daynah Ramirez, Gila Ridge

120 lbs 5th place - Naylani Valdez, Somerton

120 lbs 6th place - Georgia Barron, Gila Ridge

126 lbs 6th place - Briella Reynoso Somerton

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

