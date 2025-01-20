Local wrestlers compete at the Flowing Wells Invitational
Wrestlers from local high schools compete at the Flowing Wells Invitational.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Numerous wrestlers from local high schools competed at the Flowing Wells Invitational.
Here are results from local athletes who placed:
Boys 113 lbs 2nd place - Cannon Farrar, Gila Ridge
120 lbs 5th place - Kenneth Garcia, Somerton
126 lbs 6th place - Diego Felix also from somerton finished 6th
132 lbs 3rd place - David Elias, Kofa
138 lbs 4th place - Jose Moreno, Kofa
144 lbs 5th place - David Cavazos, Kofa
Girls 100 lbs 2nd place - Kennedy Farrar, Gila Ridge
114 lbs Champion - Daynah Ramirez, Gila Ridge
120 lbs 5th place - Naylani Valdez, Somerton
120 lbs 6th place - Georgia Barron, Gila Ridge
126 lbs 6th place - Briella Reynoso Somerton