Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Roll to 74-36 Victory Over River Valley, Extend Winning Streak

Mohave Valley, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are on fire, securing their tenth consecutive win with a dominant 74-36 victory over River Valley on Saturday. The win, which improves their record to an impressive 15-2, is a testament to their balanced offense and stifling defense, and it came on the heels of a season-high scoring performance.

The Shamrocks controlled the game from start to finish, led by standout performances from multiple players. Fernando Vazquez Lima led all scorers with 17 points, while also contributing 8 steals and 5 assists in an all-around impressive display. Lucky Patane was another key contributor, finishing with 13 points, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds. Noe Zamudio added 12 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals, and Ellijah Braveheart chipped in with 10 points and 3 rebounds. Santiago Vazquez Lima rounded out the contributions with 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

On the defensive end, Yuma Catholic showed their prowess, keeping River Valley to just 36 points and holding them to a mere 15 points in the first half. The win marks the Shamrocks' fifth straight on the road, and they’ve averaged 71.2 points per game during this stretch.

Looking ahead, Yuma Catholic will return home on Thursday, January 25, to face Highland Prep at 7:00 p.m. The Shamrocks are proving that their success isn't just a flash in the pan, and with each win, they’re building momentum toward a potential playoff run.