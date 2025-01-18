San Luis soccer comes out on top in showdown with Kofa

Luis Garcia's penalty is the difference in the top ten showdown between San Luis and Kofa.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Luis Garcia scored a penalty to lead the San Luis Sidewinders to a 1-0 victory over the Kofa Kings at Irv Pallack Field on Saturday.

No. 9 San Luis moves to 6-1. No. 10 Kofa falls to 5-1-1.

In the first half, Kofa was called for a handball giving San Luis a penalty kick. Luis Garcia stepped up and slotted it in the net to give the Sidewinders the 1-0 lead. The Kings chased the equalizer the rest of the match but could not find it and Garcia's penalty ended as the lone goal of the match.

Next week, San Luis will host Gila Ridge. Kofa will play at Buckeye Union.