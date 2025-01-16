Cibola girls basketball dominant against San Luis
Cibola girls basketball bounces back with a dominant victory at San Luis.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jaida Bosch scored 29 points to lead the Cibola Lady Raiders to a 89-16 victory against the San Luis Sidewinders.
Cibola moves to 8-3. San Luis falls to 4-8.
For Cibola, Bosch scored the 29 points and had 5 rebounds.
Mariana Vega scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and 11 steals.
On Friday, Cibola will host Marana. San Luis will play at Tolleson Union.