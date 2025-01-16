Cibola girls basketball dominant against San Luis

On Friday, Cibola will host Marana. San Luis will play at Tolleson Union.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jaida Bosch scored 29 points to lead the Cibola Lady Raiders to a 89-16 victory against the San Luis Sidewinders.

