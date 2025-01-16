Skip to Content
Cibola girls basketball dominant against San Luis

Cibola girls basketball bounces back with a dominant victory at San Luis.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jaida Bosch scored 29 points to lead the Cibola Lady Raiders to a 89-16 victory against the San Luis Sidewinders.

Cibola moves to 8-3. San Luis falls to 4-8.

For Cibola, Bosch scored the 29 points and had 5 rebounds.

Mariana Vega scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and 11 steals.

On Friday, Cibola will host Marana. San Luis will play at Tolleson Union.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

