Somerton High School Wrestling: Tough Battles at Peoria Tournament of Champions

Somerton High Wrestlers Shine at Peoria Event

PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School’s wrestling team competed at the Peoria Tournament of Champions 2025, facing some of the best wrestlers in the region. Known for its high level of competition, the tournament was an opportunity for the team to test their skills against top talent.

Jayden Preston (113 lbs) placed 5th overall and scored 19.5 points for the team. With a record of 22-4, Preston had impressive victories, including a 15-0 tech fall in the 5th-place match.

Kenneth Garcia (120 lbs) and Diego Felix (126 lbs) also delivered notable performances. Garcia scored 7.0 points, while Felix advanced deep into the consolation bracket and earned 8.5 points. Both wrestlers demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament.

Other team members, including Jose Polino (144 lbs) and Jesus Valenzuela (157 lbs), added wins to the team's overall performance.

The Toros hope to use this experience to prepare for the remainder of the season as they aim for more strong showings in regional competitions.