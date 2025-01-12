San Pasqual Warriors Wrestling: Strong Performances at Joseph City Tournament

San Pasqual Wrestlers Shine at Joseph City Event

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -The San Pasqual Warriors showcased their talent at the Joseph City Wrestling Tournament, with several standout performances highlighting the team’s determination and skill.

Angeline Ashby (138 lbs) placed 6th in her weight class. As a beginner, Ashby faced tough competition in one of the largest brackets but proved herself with a strong showing.

Leilene Orona (165 lbs) dominated her bracket, taking 1st place. She pinned every opponent she faced, delivering a flawless performance throughout the tournament.

Elías Espinoza (Heavyweight) continued his impressive streak by claiming 1st place in his weight class. This marks Espinoza’s fourth consecutive title at this tournament, and he was recognized with the Outstanding Wrestler Award for his dominance on the mat.

The Warriors’ success at Joseph City reflects their hard work and preparation as they aim to build momentum for the rest of the season.