Brawley boys soccer handles Yuma comfortably on the road.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Yuma Criminals 6-0 at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Brawley moves to 8-5-2 on the season. Yuma falls to 0-4 in the regular season.

Next week, Brawley will face IVL rival Imperial. Yuma won't be back on the pitch until Jan 17 when they will take on cross-town rival Gila Ridge.