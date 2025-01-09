Central and Cibola girls soccer draw

Neither Central nor Cibola girls soccer finds a winner in cross-state match.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans and Cibola Lady Raiders drew 1-1 on Wednesday at Cal Jones Field.

Central moves to 5-2-1. Cibola moves to 2-1-1 in the regular season.

In the first half, Ariana Peraza scored for the Spartans to give them a 1-0 lead. In the second half, the Lady Raiders equalized and neither squad found a winner.

Cibola is back at home on Friday to host Liberty. Central will host Foothills Christian.