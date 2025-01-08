Yuma Catholic hoops runs past Sabino

Yuma Catholic rides a big second quarter to take down Sabino at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sir Stokes scored 14 points to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 76-65 victory over the Sabino Sabercats on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 6-1. Sabino falls to 3-3.

In the second quarter, Yuma Catholic went on an 8-point run and led by 14 at halftime. The Rocks rode out that strong quarter to take the game 76-14.

For the Shamrocks, Stokes scored the 14 points and had four rebounds.

Fernando Vazquez Lima scored 12 and had nine rebounds with seven assists.

Lucky Patane dropped 12 points with four assists.

Santiago Vazquez Lima scored 13 points with nine rebounds.

On Friday, Yuma Catholic will play on the road at Parker.