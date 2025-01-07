Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic soccer bests Imperial

Yuma Catholic bounces back from tough loss with a victory over Imperial.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gean Lagarda scored 2 goals to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 4-3 victory over the Imperial Tigers at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 3-2. Imperial falls to 9-3-5.

The game was tied 2-2 at halftime. In the second half, Largarda and Hector Soto each scored to give the Rocks a 4-2 lead. Imperial scored a last second penalty to make the match 4-3.

On Thursday, Yuma Catholic will face Tonopah Valley. On Friday, Imperial will host Vincent Memorial.

