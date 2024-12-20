Cibola Girls Soccer Dominates Tolleson in 5-1 Victory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Cibola Raiders girls’ soccer team showed their dominance once again, improving to 7-3 on the season with a commanding 5-1 victory over the visiting Tolleson Wolverines.

Freshman Leyla Lugo wasted no time making an impact, scoring two early goals to give the Raiders a comfortable lead. Despite the early setback, Tolleson fought to create offensive momentum late in the first half, but senior Kendra Rodriguez anchored the Raiders’ defense, making crucial stops to preserve the lead.

Tolleson finally broke through with a stunning free kick by Yamilett Gil Estrada, who launched a missile past the goalkeeper, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, Cibola responded with authority in the second half. Angelina Moreno delivered a perfect pass to Lailah Solomon, who crossed the ball beautifully into the box for a teammate to finish, extending the lead.

Jenelle Metha stepped up in goal after an injury to the starting goalkeeper, shutting out Tolleson in the second half and making critical saves to secure the victory. Lugo capped off the night in style, breaking through the Wolverines’ defense and softly pushing the ball past the goalkeeper for her third goal.

Cibola’s next game will take them on the road to El Centro next week as they look to keep their momentum going.