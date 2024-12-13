Yuma Catholic elevated up to 5A by the AIA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AIA is moving Yuma Catholic up from the 4A football division to 5A.

Yuma Catholic spent three seasons in 4A, during which the Shamrocks racked up a record of 33-6. They advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022, the state championship in 2023 and the semifinals this year.

Despite the success, the Yuma Catholic administration feels this move is unfair and will appeal the decision.

"I don't understand it," Yuma Catholic athletic director Jeff Welsing said. "Why would you punish us for being successful? It is a punishment when you are playing schools with 2500 kids, which is five times your enrollment."

Every other shamrock sport competes at the 3A level. With an enrollment of 517 students Yuma Catholic was already the smallest school in 4A. In 5A the Shamrocks would be one of only two schools, alongside Notre Dame Prep (enrollment about 1,000), with an enrollment less than 1500.

"The biggest challenge for us is numbers," Welsing said. "Most teams can two platoon, meaning they have different offensive and defensive lines. We have a bunch of our offensive starters playing defense."

If the move becomes official, Welsing has full confidence that new head coach Vernon Smith and the Shamrock staff will have the team ready to compete with whoever is across the white lines.

"Coach smith is definitely up to the challenge," Welsing said. "He has been in junior college and college programs. He has been through the gambit."

Yuma Catholic will hear the results of their appeal in January.