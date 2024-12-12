Yuma basketball falls short to ALA Queen Creek

Yuma basketball's win streak is broken by loss at home to ALA Queen Creek.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The ALA Queen Creek Patriots defeated the Yuma Criminals 59-53 on Thursday at Bob McClendon Court.

Yuma drops to 3-2. ALA Queen Creek moves to 4-0. The Patriots are coached by former Yuma Catholic head coach Luke Stuckey.

At halftime the Criminals led 27-25, but the Patriots took control in the second half and went home with the w.

Yuma will be back on the court next week against local rivals Cibola.