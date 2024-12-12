Skip to Content
High School Sports

Yuma basketball falls short to ALA Queen Creek

By
Published 11:42 PM

Yuma basketball's win streak is broken by loss at home to ALA Queen Creek.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The ALA Queen Creek Patriots defeated the Yuma Criminals 59-53 on Thursday at Bob McClendon Court.

Yuma drops to 3-2. ALA Queen Creek moves to 4-0. The Patriots are coached by former Yuma Catholic head coach Luke Stuckey.

At halftime the Criminals led 27-25, but the Patriots took control in the second half and went home with the w.

Yuma will be back on the court next week against local rivals Cibola.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content