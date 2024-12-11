The Cardinals name Yuma Catholic’s Rocky Stallworth as Defensive Player of the Year

The Arizona Cardinals award Yuma Catholic senior Rocky Stallworth as the state's defensive player of the year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals named Yuma Catholic senior linebacker Rocky Stallworth as the Defensive Player of the Year in Arizona.

"I found out when one of our conselors called me during class," Stallworth said. "I was pretty stoked because its a big award."

At 6 feet 180 pounds Stallworth is undersized for your typical linebacker, but that hasn't stopped the senior from becoming a tackling machine and the hardest hitter on the field. The fearless linebacker lead the state in with 201 total tackles, over 20 more than the next leading tackler. His total was 12th in the entire country.

"Definitely my mentality," Stallworth said. "Big guys bank on people being scared to hit them. Once someone hits them they don't know what to do or how to respond."

Stallworth also wrestles and the senior believes that wrestling has helped his game on the gridiron.

SOT: "It helps a lot. Wrestling is a great sport to fix your mental toughness. They're the same in a way because being undersized you have to use their momentum with you. They are different because in football sometimes you need to put your helmet down and hit them."

Stallworth will be recognized and honored at this Sunday's Cardinals game.