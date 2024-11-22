Skip to Content
Calipatria wins CIF Football Championship

The Calipatria Hornets win their first CIF football championship in school history.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calipatria Hornets defeated the Coastal Academy Stingrays 44-25 to win the CIF San Diego Section Division VAA Championship.

This is the first CIF football championship in school history.

Caleb Spence got the Hornets off to a flying start with a pick-six to give Calipatria the 8-0 lead. Dominic Hawk would run for three touchdowns, as the Hornets ran away with the victory.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

