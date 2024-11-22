Calipatria wins CIF Football Championship

Caleb Spence got the Hornets off to a flying start with a pick-six to give Calipatria the 8-0 lead. Dominic Hawk would run for three touchdowns, as the Hornets ran away with the victory.

This is the first CIF football championship in school history.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calipatria Hornets defeated the Coastal Academy Stingrays 44-25 to win the CIF San Diego Section Division VAA Championship.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.