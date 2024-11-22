Calipatria wins CIF Football Championship
The Calipatria Hornets win their first CIF football championship in school history.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calipatria Hornets defeated the Coastal Academy Stingrays 44-25 to win the CIF San Diego Section Division VAA Championship.
This is the first CIF football championship in school history.
Caleb Spence got the Hornets off to a flying start with a pick-six to give Calipatria the 8-0 lead. Dominic Hawk would run for three touchdowns, as the Hornets ran away with the victory.