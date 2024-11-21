Skip to Content
Arizona high school basketball tips off

Yuma area high school basketball teams tip off their 2024-25 season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The high school basketball season tipped off Wednesday across Arizona, including in Yuma.

The Kofa Kings fell at home to Westwood 51-54. Jayven Wynn led the Kings with a 20 point 10 rebound double double.

The Yuma Criminals came back from 18 points down to beat Moon Valley 63-56. Andrew Mosqueda scored 15 points with 12 rebounds.

On the girls side, Kofa fell to Westwood 32-60. Amani Montiel led the Kings with with 11 points. Alexis Barbosa had 8 points, including a half court buzzer beater at halftime.

The Yuma Lady Criminals were dominant starting the season with a 51-14 victory over Westwood. Bonnie Amador led with 15 points and 4 steals. Neveah Hawkins and Legend Redmond each had 9 points.

