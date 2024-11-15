Rhett Stallworth to step down as Yuma Catholic football coach

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic head football coach Rhett Stallworth will step down after the conclusion of this year's playoff run.

Stallworth, who has been one of the most successful coaches in AIA history, has amassed a record of 174-30 over 16 total seasons leading the Shamrocks.

Stallworth had stepped away previously back in 2016, but returned to the helm two years later.

The Shamrocks have won three Division V state championships (2011, 2013, 2014) during his tenure and have made the state championship game eight times, most recently last season's 4A title game.

Stallworth's youngest son, Rocky, is a senior linebacker on this year's team. Rocky currently is second in the state in tackles with 156. His older son, Richard, is Arizona's all-time leading passer with 12,590 career passing yards. A record he set back in 2022.

Sources close to the program say that one of his top assistants, Vernon Smith, will be elevated to head coach next season.

Stallworth will still serve as the school's president.

Yuma Catholic currently holds the top overall seed in the 4A playoffs. The Shamrocks will host the Combs Coyotes in the first round tonight.